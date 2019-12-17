OTTAWA - Provincial finance ministers appeared divided into two priority camps going into a meeting in Ottawa today with Bill Morneau.
Ministers from Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta and Saskatchewan have declared the need to expand the fiscal stabilization program as their No. 1 priority in talks with the federal finance minister.
The fiscal-stabilization program is easier to change than the more complex equalization program, and amendments could be worth billions to provinces whose finances have been hit by low oil prices.
Finance ministers from Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and others, however, say increasing federal transfers for medicare is their most pressing concern.
None of those going into the meeting this morning expressed strong concerns about the federal government’s ballooning budget deficits, saying they believe Ottawa has more room to manoeuvre.
Figures released Monday showed the federal deficit is slated to hit $26.6 billion this fiscal year, up from last spring's projection of $19.8 billion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2019.
