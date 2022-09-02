LÉVIS, Que. - The Coalition Avenir Québec is admitting that all Quebecers are not going to have access to a family doctor.
Party leader François Legault had promised everyone a family doctor during the 2018 election campaign but failed to follow through after he was elected premier.
On Day 6 of Quebec's election campaign, outgoing Health Minister Christian Dubé says the party won't promise something that is "not possible."
Instead, he says what Quebecers really need is access to a health-care professional — such as a nurse.
He says Quebecers realized during the COVID-19 pandemic that they can get proper health services from a host of health-care workers, not just doctors.
Legault and Dubé are announcing that if they are re-elected, the CAQ will launch a digital health platform that will serve as an entry point into the health system and direct people to the right health-care professional.
The Liberals, meanwhile, have promised that if they are elected, all Quebecers will have access to a family doctor.
Quebec's five main political parties are mostly focusing on announcements involving health and the elderly today, with leaders campaigning in regions outside Montreal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.