BÉCANCOUR, Que. - François Legault says a Coalition Avenir Québec government would ask the province's hydro utility to consider building new hydroelectric projects, including dams.
Legault told reporters in Bécancour that there's no doubt the province needs to increase its production of electricity in the coming decades.
He says Crown corporation Hydro-Québec would determine the best way to meet the province's needs, adding that any new project would be realized in partnership with Indigenous communities.
Legault is counting on increasing electrification as part of his environmental plan, which includes achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
He says Hydro-Québec should start the necessary studies as soon as possible since the design and construction of a dam can take up to 15 years.
Legault says that if he's re-elected premier Oct. 3 he would also ask the utility to start building new wind farms to meet the province's short-term needs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2022.
