MONTREAL - Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Éric Duhaime said Tuesday that years' worth of unpaid tax bills on a property in Quebec City that have dogged him on the campaign trail were the result of a friend in financial difficulty.
Duhaime told reporters in Montreal on Tuesday that he accepts responsibility and recently paid the outstanding bills.
The Conservative leader said that under an agreement with his friend, no rent was charged but the friend was supposed to maintain the home and pay municipal and school taxes as well as utilities. But the father of four couldn't keep up. Duhaime said they had signed a lease initially, but his friend was unable to pay.
"I take the entire responsibility, even if it was someone else who was supposed to pay," Duhaime said.
Last week, the Journal de Québec reported that Duhaime owed $14,000 in municipal taxes. And according to La Presse, there were also unpaid school taxes of $2,400 between October 2018 and January 2021 for which a bailiff was dispatched to find Duhaime after a ruling.
Duhaime said he hadn't wanted to talk about his friend until the latter agreed to speak anonymously to the Journal de Québec. He said he didn't want to embarrass his friend and didn't consider the friend's personal issues to be of public interest.
It's not the first time Duhaime has had issues with bills. In 2012, while working as a radio host, he told listeners that Hydro-Québec had cut his electricity because he hadn't paid his bill in 18 months. At the time, he pinned the blame on the publicly owned utility, decrying its monopoly status.
Duhaime was asked Tuesday how someone aspiring to be premier can be trusted to manage the public purse if they can't pay their own bills.
"There's a lot of people who have difficulties to (make ends meet) at the end of the month. I'm not the first, not the last and I want to represent those people at the national assembly," Duhaime said.
"Nobody can understand better than me, I guess, on that front, but seriously, I took full responsibility for what happened. Everything has been paid for, and from now on, I will move on."
The other party leaders questioned Duhaime's explanation.
Québec solidaire spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, speaking in Rouyn-Noranda, said Duhaime owed Quebecers more transparency. "I also have friends, and I like to help them, but I find this to be a little bit much," Nadeau-Dubois said.
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said at the end of the day, all citizens are supposed to pay their taxes. "If you aspire to lead Quebec, the least you can do is lead by example and that's not what he's doing," Anglade said in Boucherville, Que.
Also Tuesday, party leaders released details of their personal wealth, with Anglade on top with reported assets of $12 million, followed by Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault at $9.5 million.
Duhaime came in third at $2.7 million, followed by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon at $410,450. Québec solidaire's Nadeau-Dubois reported a net worth of $104,285.
It has become a practice during Quebec election campaigns for leaders of political parties represented in the national assembly to disclose the value of their assets for transparency reasons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022.
— With files from Jacob Serebrin and Patrice Bergeron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.