MONTREAL - Provincial Conservative party Leader Éric Duhaime says years worth of unpaid tax bills on a property in Quebec City that have dogged him on the campaign trail were the result of a friend in financial difficulties.
Duhaime told reporters in Montreal today he took responsibility and recently paid the outstanding bills.
He says that under the agreement, the friend was not charged rent but was to pay the municipal and school taxes as well as hydro and cable bills, but he didn't do so.
Duhaime says he hadn't wanted to talk about his friend, saying his personal issues were not of public interest, but added he's exactly the kind of person he is seeking to help if elected Oct. 3.
Also today, party leaders released details of their personal wealth, with Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade on top with reported assets of $12 million, followed by Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault at $9.5 million.
It has become a practice during Quebec election campaigns for leaders of political parties represented in the national assembly to disclose the value of their assets for transparency reasons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.