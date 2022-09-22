MONTREAL - Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault faced a four-way attack on his environmental plan during the leaders debate Thursday, with his rivals suggesting he's going against the current on fighting climate change.
Legault, whose party has a commanding lead in the polls, seemed to focus his counterattacks on one opponent: Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, whose left-wing party is looking to replace the Liberals as official Opposition.
The premier said Nadeau-Dubois's plans — taxing certain types of cars and spending billions of dollars on public transport projects — aren't realistic.
"I get the impression that it's kind of like magic, kind of as if you were in a wonderland," Legault said.
Nadeau-Dubois shot back: "Stop scaring people, you should be inspiring Quebecers, proposing solutions."
"You're discouraging people, Mr. Legault."
Quebec aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 37.5 per cent by 2030, compared to 1990 levels, but the province missed its 20 per cent reduction target set for 2020 and instead reached just six per cent. Legault has said reaching those targets isn't possible without a new hydroelectric dam, and he has suggested the four other parties' plans aren't achievable.
The Liberal Party of Quebec is proposing a 45 per cent reduction target over that same period. Québec solidaire, meanwhile, is aiming at 55 per cent.
During the section on cost of living, Legault once again took aim at Nadeau-Dubois, bringing up comments the Quebec solidaire leader made about “decreasing the growth” of certain sectors of the economy.
“Which sectors are you talking about,” Legault asked.
Nadeau-Dubois didn’t directly address the question but talked about how demand will soon decrease for fossil fuels, which he said would affect companies such as oil refineries.
Legault cut him off, “and what about the manufacturing industry?” The premier suggested Quebec solidaire's ideas would negatively impact the economy.
Nadeau-Dubois accused Legault of using fear to make his arguments.
“Stop taking out the Halloween decorations and scaring people.”
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade said her plan to offer tax cuts to Quebecers wouldn't fuel inflation because the extra money would help people satisfy their basic needs.
The CAQ continues to enjoy a solid lead in the polls while the other four main parties are in a fight for second place.
The French-language debate, hosted by Radio-Canada, is one of the last chances for the leaders of the Liberal, Québec solidaire, Conservative and Parti Québécois parties to make their pitch to Quebecers before the Oct. 3 vote.
Thursday's contest is divided into five sections: the environment; the cost of living and the economy; health care; education and public services; and the French language, immigration and identity.
Some political analysts have said that while it would take a major misstep to knock Legault from the top of the polls, the debate remains important and any of the party leaders could face consequences from a bad performance.
All five party leaders are to appear live Sunday night on "Tout le monde en parle," a popular talk show on Radio-Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2022.
