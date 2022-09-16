MONTREAL - Quebec's major party leaders are back on the campaign trail today after last night's leaders' debate.
All five leaders are scheduled to attend a summit in Montreal this morning organized by Quebec's association of municipal governments.
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is also scheduled to meet his party's Montreal-based election team and speak with reporters.
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade is planning to attend a rally in a western Montreal riding where polls have shown her party is facing a challenge from the CAQ.
Québec solidaire spokesman Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will be campaigning with party activists in Anglade's Montreal riding.
Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Éric Duhaime is planning to hold a large rally in Quebec City later in the day, and Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is scheduled to go door-to-door this evening in the eastern Montreal riding where he is standing for election.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2022.
