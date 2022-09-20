MONTREAL - A new Leger poll suggests support for Quebec's four major opposition parties is virtually evenly split, with all of them well behind the governing Coalition Avenir Québec.
The poll published by Le Journal de Montréal today puts support for the CAQ at 38 per cent.
The Quebec Liberal Party, the Conservative Party of Quebec and Québec solidaire are tied at 16, while the Parti Québécois is at 13 per cent.
Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade told reporters this morning the poll shows that 62 per cent of Quebecers don't want François Legault's CAQ to be re-elected, and she says voters should rally behind her party.
Conservative Leader Éric Duhaime says he thinks the polls may underestimate support for his party and that the real test will be who can get out the vote.
Leger used its online panel to survey 1,046 Quebec residents 18 and older, between Sept. 16-18. The poll doesn't have a margin of error because respondents were not selected randomly.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022.
