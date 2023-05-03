BAIE-SAINT-PAUL, Que. - Quebec provincial police say they have found a body in the community where two volunteer firefighters were swept away by floodwaters Monday.
Police say in a news release today that it appears to be the body of one of the men who went missing during a rescue mission in St-Urbain, Que., northeast of Quebec City, but a coroner will have to confirm.
Multiple media have reported that the two missing firefighters were Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, 55, who were reportedly not related.
Police say they spotted the body from a helicopter in the St-Urbain area and their search continues for the second missing man.
Earlier today, Quebec Premier François Legault visited the nearby town of Baie St-Paul, where flooding has washed out roads and left homes isolated.
Legault expressed his sympathy to residents and promised the government would help people affected renovate their homes or relocate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023.
