Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard is scheduled to present an economic update this afternoon that will reflect the damage of COVID-19 to the province's finances.
Last month, Girard told a legislative committee that the government didn't plan to table a balanced budget until fiscal 2025-2026.
Girard has said the coming year will be difficult on the economy and on the province's health-care system.
Last March, Girard expected Quebec's economy to grow this fiscal year by about 2 per cent.
The update comes the same day Montreal released its budget -- which is balanced.
Montreal's $6.2 billion budget includes an average rise of property taxes of about 0.2 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2020.
