QUEBEC - The man accused of murdering two people with a sword on Halloween 2020 in Quebec City's historic district testified Wednesday that he had been obsessed with a mission to kill.
Shackled and handcuffed in the witness box, Carl Girouard told the court the attack had to take place on Halloween because there would be a full moon. He said he had settled on Old Quebec because its historic buildings and statues reminded him of the medieval video games he adored.
"The mission was of the utmost importance," he told jurors. "It had to be accomplished at all costs. It wasn't a desire — it was a duty."
Girouard, 26, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Suzanne Clermont, 61, and François Duchesne, 56, on Oct. 31, 2020, and he is also charged with five counts of attempted murder. Jurors have been told Girouard admits to killing two people and injuring five others with a sword but will argue he was not criminally responsible at the time of the events because he was suffering from a mental disorder.
Girouard said the mission was to create chaos, to change the world and to encourage like-minded people — whom he called his "alter-egos" — to continue his objective. He said by age 18 he had a "top secret" mission to kill and that his life would be sacrificed at the end of it.
He told the court he became obsessed with video games in his teens — particularly ones involving swords and knives — and started to mix up reality and video games. He said he remembers telling himself "that we should live like in video games."
Answering questions from his lawyer Pierre Gagnon, Girouard described himself as two different people — one person who went to work and lived in the real world and another who was mission-focused.
The mission, he said, caused him to frequently quit jobs when he felt his colleagues were trying to get to know him better. He said he avoided close relationships in order to remain focused on his murderous objective.
Gagnon told jurors earlier Wednesday he intended to present four witnesses. The first person to take the stand for the defence was the accused's mother, Monique Dalphond.
Dalphond told the court Wednesday her son, the third of four boys, had a long history of problems. She said he was cited for inappropriate behaviour beginning in his elementary school years, adding that a child psychologist intervened and Girouard was medicated for a time.
She told the court her son got a credit card when he turned 18 and spent his money collecting swords and samurai outfits — his only interests, she said, other than video games. Girouard, she added, had "no real friends, girlfriend or social life."
Dalphond told the court she first heard of her son's plan when police knocked on her door after the attacks occurred.
The defence will also call a detention centre employee who has observed Girouard since his arrest and an expert psychiatrist who will discuss the crux of the case — the issue of criminal responsibility.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.
