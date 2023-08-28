MONTREAL - Researchers of domestic violence say Canadians should be aware of the signs someone they know may harm members of their own family.
Their comments come after a man and two children were found dead in Notre-Dame-des-Prairies, Que., northeast of Montreal, on Saturday.
Police allege that Ian Lamontagne, 46, killed his two three-year-old children, Antoine and Tristan Lamontagne, before killing himself.
Katreena Scott, with the Centre for Research and Education on Violence Against Women and Children at Western University, says instances of domestic homicide usually follow multiple warning signs.
Scott says the factors include an escalation of abuse, or a partner showing signs of depression, suicidal ideation, or obsessive behaviour.
Sabrina Nadeau, director of Quebec City-based family and partner violence prevention organization À cœur d’homme, says attempts to coerce and control victims are also among one of the most significant risk factors.
Scott underlines the importance of reporting these warning signs, saying domestic homicides are among the most preventable.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.