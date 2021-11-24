MONTREAL - Children in Quebec are rolling up their sleeves today for COVID-19 shots as provinces launch the next stage of the country's immunization effort.
Quebec's campaign to inoculate kids with first doses by Christmas began this morning at mass vaccination centres, and it will be expanded to schools next week.
Premier François Legault wrote on Twitter that some 115,300 appointments have already been booked for the five-to-11 age cohort, which is the most recent to be made eligible for the vaccine.
Ontario administered its first pediatric vaccines to a handful of children at Toronto's SickKids hospital yesterday afternoon, and the government plans to begin vaccinating kids in earnest on Thursday in clinics across the province.
Saskatchewan is expected to start vaccinating children today, while Alberta and British Columbia have announced plans to begin in the coming days.
Health Canada approved for children a modified version of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last week, and the agency says the vaccine is almost 91 per cent effective.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.
