AMQUI, Que. - A Quebec man accused of deliberately driving his truck into pedestrians was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of first-degree murder.
Steeve Gagnon, 38, was also arraigned on nine counts of attempted murder in connection with the alleged attack on March 13 that left three dead and several people seriously injured in Amqui, Que., located about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.
A truck drove into several groups of pedestrians on a main street in the town in what police have described as an intentional act.
Shortly after the alleged attack, Gagnon turned himself in to the police and has been in custody ever since. At first, he was charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. However, since that time, a third victim has died.
At the Amqui courthouse Wednesday, the accused didn't speak as the lawyers and Quebec court Judge Yves Desaulniers discussed the new charges and next steps in the case. Gagnon faces a total of 14 counts.
During the brief hearing, defence lawyer Hugo Caissy told the court his client would opt for a trial before judge and jury.
The truck hit 11 people ranging in age from less than a year old to 77. The three people killed were Gérald Charest, 65; Jean Lafrenière, 73; and Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41. Charest and Lafrenière were killed the day of the crash while Bourget died in hospital in Quebec City several days later.
A publication ban has been placed on the identities of the two children who were injured.
Crown prosecutor Simon Blanchette told the court Wednesday that disclosure was ongoing. Once completed, a preliminary hearing date will be set. The case was put off until June 20.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2023.
— By Sidhartha Banerjee in Montreal.
