Quebec's minimum wage is set to rise by one dollar to $15.25 as of May 1.
Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced the increase in Quebec City, saying it will benefit about 298,900 workers, including 164,100 women.
The increase from the current $14.25 wage is the largest percentage increase in the province's minimum wage since 1995.
The Quebec government says it is seeking to improve the purchasing power of low-income earners and encourage participation in the labour market.
Boulet says minimum wage paid to workers who earn tips will rise by 80 cents to $12.20 an hour.
The minister calls the increases "balanced" and "responsible" and says they will not harm the competitiveness of businesses.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.