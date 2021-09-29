JOLIETTE, Que. - A Quebec man was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday in the slaying this week of his ex-partner, who was the mother of five young children.
Police say Andréanne Ouellet, 32, was found unresponsive in a home Monday afternoon in St-Donat, Que., north of Montreal, and was transported to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Alexandre Boudreau Chartrand, 36, also of St-Donat, was charged Wednesday following his arrest Tuesday in connection with the slaying.
The accused was arraigned by phone and his case will return to court on Oct. 20, prosecutor Caroline Buist told reporters at the Joliette courthouse.
In the interim, the accused will remain detained and is forbidden from contacting a list of people associated with the case.
Police say no children were present at the home where the crime allegedly took place.
An autopsy will be performed to identify the cause and circumstances surrounding the death.
Quebec has experienced a spate of femicides since the beginning of 2021, with an unofficial count putting the number at 15.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2021.
