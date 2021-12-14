Ontario is adding more COVID-19 testing in long-term care homes and Quebec will accelerate the administration of third doses of vaccine, as both provinces reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday.
Ontario's Long-Term Care Minister Rod Phillips said his province will also tighten restrictions on visitors and on resident activities due to concerns about the Omicron variant.
Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to visit indoors — with limited exceptions and a grace period for caregivers to get their shots — and group activities for residents will be discouraged.
“We need to immediately implement some measures to make sure we're protecting the most vulnerable,” Phillips said in an interview Tuesday. “We don't like to put further restrictions in place, but they're necessary right now.”
In Quebec, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the spread of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus in the province may be underestimated and all positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday will be screened for the new variant.
"For the moment, we still have a limited number of Omicron cases in Quebec," Dubé told reporters in Montreal, noting that the situation has become "very difficult" in Ontario with the spread of the variant.
Quebec's public health institute said Tuesday it has confirmed 11 cases of the Omicron variant in the province and identified 11 more suspected cases. In Ontario, there are 95 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, but the province's panel of expert advisers on COVID-19 estimated Monday that Omicron makes up 30 per cent of new daily infections.
Daniel Paré, the head of Quebec's vaccination campaign, told a news conference the province will add more vaccinators over the next few weeks as it looks to increase the pace of booster shots. Paré said Quebec is currently able to administer 300,000 doses of vaccine a week and he wants to double that in January.
"We have to finish the job," Paré said.
Quebec will also make rapid COVID-19 tests available to the entire population. Paré said all Quebec residents will be able to receive five self-tests a month for free.
Quebec is also calling on employers to return to favouring working from home because of the number of COVID-19 cases in the province and rising hospitalizations. Dubé 30 per cent of dedicated COVID-19 beds in the province's hospitals are currently occupied.
Ontario reported 1,429 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday, while Quebec had 1,747 new infections and seven deaths.
Meanwhile, an analysis by South Africa's largest private health insurer and the South African Medical Research Council suggests the Omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease compared with previous versions of the novel coronavirus.
The analysis, which has not been peer-reviewed, indicates that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine may offer less protection against infection from the variant compared with previous strains but that it continues to offer a high level of protection against hospitalizations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2021.
— With files from Holly McKenzie-Sutter and The Associated Press.
