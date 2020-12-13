TERREBONNE, Que. - Quebec police have cancelled an Amber Alert, saying two girls who were missing from the Terrebonne area have been found safe.
Police lifted the alert shortly before 7 p.m. -- four hours after they were reportedly last seen.
Provincial police say on Twitter that the seven-year-old and two-year-old are safe and sound.
Police had also been looking for a 34-year-old woman, and there's no word on whether she was with the girls when they were found.
