SEPT-ÎLES, Que. - Provincial police said Tuesday they arrested a suspect who was seen earlier in the day roaming a northeastern Quebec town while possibly armed.
A male suspect was located at a building on Régnault Street in Sept-Îles, Que., about 900 kilometres northeast of Montreal, police said on Twitter.
Provincial police had asked people to stay indoors while officers searched the town of about 25,000 people for the man, whom they thought could be armed.
They published a photo taken by a citizen of a masked man who appeared to be carrying a silver-barrelled firearm and who was dressed in black clothes, wearing gloves and carrying a backpack.
The police operation resulted in elementary schools being put under lockdown and municipal buildings being closed. Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé and Energy Minister Jonatan Julien cancelled a media availability scheduled in that city Tuesday morning.
Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu, a police spokesperson, said there were no reports of injuries and the investigation was ongoing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.
