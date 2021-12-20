MONTREAL - Tougher public health measures took effect in Quebec today as the province announced 4,571 new COVID-19 infections, a new single day record.
The Health Department reported three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and said there are 21 more people in hospital, bringing total hospitalizations to 397, of whom 82 are in intensive care.
Premier François Legault announced the new restrictions last week to combat the Omicron variant as the province reported a jump in hospitalizations.
Bars, restaurants, retail stores, places of worship and entertainment activities are to operate at half capacity as of today, dancing and karaoke are prohibited in bars and all sports tournaments and competitions are suspended until further notice.
The government also backtracked on increasing the maximum of indoor gatherings to 20 over Christmas, maintaining the limit at 10 people.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé will hold a briefing later this afternoon amid reports that further restrictions could be announced.
People lined up seeking free rapid test kits that became available in pharmacies across the province today, but within hours many pharmacies in Montreal reported they had none left.
The province has set a maximum of five tests each month per Quebecer, depending on availability, and kits were also sent home with elementary school students.
Dubé called for patience on rapid tests, saying pharmacies would be updating their inventory in the coming days.
"The distribution of rapid tests begins today in pharmacies and will continue in the coming days," the minister tweeted. "The quantities are limited by shipment, we ask you to be understanding."
Dubé also said a technical glitch on the province's vaccination booking site has been resolved, and 83,000 people 65 and older have made an appointment for a booster dose after their age group became eligible today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 20, 2021.
