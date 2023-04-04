Ottawa and Quebec shipyard Chantier Davie finally have a deal, after years of lobbying followed by years of delays.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the agreement during an event at the shipyard in Lévis, Que., this morning.
The federal government is formally adding Davie as the third shipyard in its multi-billion-dollar ship procurement plan.
The deal is the result of a heavy lobbying effort by the shipyard and Quebec government after Davie was originally excluded from the shipbuilding plan in 2011.
It also follows years of missed deadlines, with the government originally hoping to have finalized an agreement adding Davie to the shipbuilding plan by the end of 2020.
Trudeau says negotiations will now begin around the construction of seven much-needed new icebreakers for the Canadian Coast Guard.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.
