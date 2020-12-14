MONTREAL - Quebec's first COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered Monday afternoon in Montreal, a public health official said, as health-care workers prepared for what is being called the "historic" rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Francine Dupuis, associate CEO of the regional health authority for west-central Montreal, said residents of Maimonides Geriatric Centre will receive the first shots around 1 p.m. The vaccine arrived at the Montreal long-term care home, which has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, on Monday morning.
Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube and Dr. Richard Masse, senior adviser to the province's public health director, will be present at Maimonides when the first vaccine is administered.
"Since it's the first day and a historic event, we ideally want to do it in the presence of the (Quebec) health minister," Dupuis told reporters Monday morning.
Residents of Maimonides and another long-term care home in Quebec City, called Saint-Antoine, will be the first in the province to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was approved for use in Canada last week. The Quebec City health authority said 3,000 doses arrived in the provincial capital Monday morning and that 220 Saint-Antoine residents and 400 staff will be the first vaccinated.
Dupuis said health-care workers would do a dry run Monday morning in preparation for the inoculations. She said the health authority expects to receive 1,950 initial doses, which will first go to Maimonides residents and staff and then to health-care workers in other long-term care homes.
A few hundred residents of Maimonides have given their consent to be vaccinated, Dupuis said. "The important thing is not to lose any doses and to take into consideration the fact that we can't move the vaccine," she said. "We won't lose any doses."
Health officials are hoping the vaccine will help protect the most vulnerable people in the province and bring the pandemic under control.
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeted Monday morning that the vaccine's arrival is "excellent news," but cautioned that people need to remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines. "The start of vaccinations is only a first step toward getting back to normal," she said.
Quebec on Monday reported 1,620 new COVID-19 cases and 25 more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus. The province has reported a total of 165,535 infections and 7,533 deaths since the pandemic began.
The regions with the most new cases were Montreal with 552; the Quebec City area with 198; and Monteregie, south of Montreal, with 182. Hospitalizations increased by 10 over the past 24 hours for a total of 890. Of those, 122 people were in intensive care, a drop of one from the previous day.
Dube urged Quebecers to remain vigilant despite the start of the vaccine rollout. "Today is an important day in our fight against the pandemic," he tweeted. "But we cannot relax our efforts to protect our most vulnerable."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2020.
