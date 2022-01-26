Quebec is opening a platform to track COVID-19 rapid test results to gauge community transmission as PCR tests remain limited to high-risk groups.
The eastern province is seeing a slight decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, while Ontario is reporting a slim increase in hospitalizations but a drop in ICU patients.
Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is considering lifting public health orders there in the coming days despite near-record hospitalizations.
Quebec and Ontario are loosening some restrictions next week, with in-person dining to resume in both provinces.
Gyms and cinemas are opening their doors in Ontario come Monday.
Other provinces continue to face a surge in cases, pushing hospitals to the brink as the Omicron variant of concern fuels the fifth wave of the pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.
