NOTRE-DAME-DE-STANBRIDGE, Que. - A 38-year-old Quebec man is facing criminal charges after three young children were killed on Canada Day after they were ejected from the front loader of a tractor.
Seven other people who were also inside the loader were injured in the incident, police said, which occurred on a country road in the small town of Notre-Dame-de-Stanbridge, about 55 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
The three victims were aged five and under, and three other children suffered serious injuries, but their lives are not believed to be in danger.
Provincial police said among the four adults who were in the loader, two are in hospital in critical condition while the other two escaped with minor injuries.
Police spokeswoman Anik Lamirande could not say if the 10 people were related.
The driver of the tractor, who cannot be identified under a court order, appeared in a Granby, Que., courtroom Thursday afternoon and was formally charged with criminal negligence causing death and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
The suspect was released with conditions.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, police said a farm tractor was carrying 10 people inside its front loader, along with pieces of wood. Lamirande said for unknown reasons, all the occupants were suddenly thrown from the loader.
On Thursday morning, skid marks and faded bloodstains were visible on the pavement of Rang Sainte-Anne, the quiet rural road where the incident happened. A Quebec provincial police car was stationed in front of a grey house with a red tin roof.
Several pieces of heavy farm machinery could be seen parked next to the fields adjacent to the house. A hockey net and a children's play set sat in the backyard.
Luc Perreault, who lives nearby, said he heard police sirens racing through the village just after 7 p.m., and rushed to the end of the road to see what was happening.
"I heard a police car coming into the village full speed with sirens on, and then an ambulance and another police and another police," he said in an interview. He said he saw a parade of ambulances arrive at the scene.
While he said he didn't know the family, Perreault said he believed the event was likely a family celebration.
"A Canada Day that just turned terrible," he said.
It's rare to see people riding in the loader of a tractor, he said, but he admitted to doing it himself when he was a child.
"We used to do that when we were kids, you know, with grandpa's old tractor sometimes, get in the bucket. But not to that magnitude, so many people."
He said the small community of fewer than 700 people is devastated.
"Nobody is smiling this morning," he said. "It's three kids that are gone, two adults seriously hurt."
Daniel Tetrault, the town's mayor, said the entire community was saddened by the accident, which he said involved a local farming family.
While he said doesn't know the family well, Tetrault said they are hard-working people who raise crops.
"They're not people who are known in town for causing trouble," he said in an interview. "If there's a repair to do, they'll ask for permits, they do everything according to law," he said in an interview outside his house.
"They're a good family, good people."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version stated the suspect was 30 years old.
