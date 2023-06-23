MONTREAL - A Cree community in northern Quebec was being evacuated Friday because of heavy smoke from a nearby forest fire.
The wildfire in Mistissini, Que., the second largest Cree community in the province, is located about 10 kilometres from the road to southern Quebec — and about 30 kilometres from the town itself.
"We have time to evacuate," said Chief Michael Petawabno in a video posted on the Cree Nation of Mistissini's Facebook page, adding that he wanted to ensure the evacuation wasn't rushed.
He said the community's almost 4,000 residents should check in at a local sports complex and that transport would be provided for those who don't have vehicles.
Evacuees were being sent to Chicoutimi, Que., around 446 kilometres to the southeast.
Mistissini was the second Quebec community to order an evacuation within the past 24 hours.
The northern Quebec city of Lebel-sur-Quévillon ordered residents to leave by Thursday evening, after a fire cut off one of the two provincial highways connecting the city to the rest of the province. Mayor Guy Lafrenière said a second fire, further north, is expected to reach that road over the weekend.
"We're waiting and hoping with all our hearts for rain next Tuesday," he said in a video message.
The evacuation went well Thursday, Lafrenière said, adding that the last bus was scheduled to leave the community at noon Friday for the few people who had not already left.
It was the second time in less than three weeks that the city had ordered an evacuation due to the fires. Residents had been allowed to return on Sunday after a 17-day evacuation earlier this month, but most of the community's approximately 2,000 residents didn't return or left earlier in the week.
Quebec's wildfire prevention agency said Friday it has expanded a ban on outdoor fires to include the Gaspé Peninsula, most of the neighbouring Bas-St-Laurent region and Anticosti Island. The open fire ban had previously only applied north of the St. Lawrence River, excluding Montreal Island and the neighbouring city of Laval.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2023.
