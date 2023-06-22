MONTREAL - The northern Quebec city of Lebel-sur-Quévillon is being evacuated for the second time in less than three weeks because of forest fires.
Mayor Guy Lafrenière says one of two routes connecting the community to the rest of the province has been blocked by a fire.
He says everyone must leave before 6:30 p.m.
Residents of the city of about 2,000 people had been forced from their homes for two weeks because of fires and had only returned Sunday.
The city has been under alert since then and residents had been encouraged to leave because of the presence of heavy smoke.
Provincial officials said earlier in the day that around three-quarters of the town's residents had already left.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2023.
