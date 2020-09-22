A Quebec woman suspected of mailing envelopes containing the poison ricin to the White House and law enforcement officials in Texas is expected to appear in federal court in Buffalo, N.Y., today.
Officials in the U.S. say the letter going to Washington, D.C., was intercepted last week before it reached the White House.
Multiple media reports identify the woman as 53-year-old Pascale Ferrier. CBC News, which cites U.S. court records it was provided, was the first to name her as the suspect.
The RCMP raided an apartment tied to the suspect in a Montreal suburb on Monday, saying they didn't know if she lived there but there was a clear link between her and the residence.
The RCMP's Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives team led the operation with support from local police and firefighters.
The Mounties, who have not confirmed the suspect's identity, said they completed their search of the apartment late Monday evening but could not provide further details about what was seized.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2020.
— With files from The Associated Press.
