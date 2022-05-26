Police have reported another death linked to the storm that swept across Ontario over the weekend, bringing the death toll to at least 11.
The Central Hastings detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says a 58-year-old man was struck by a falling tree during Saturday's storm.
Police say the man was in a remote area in the Municipality of Marmora & Lake.
The force says he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Environment Canada has said Saturday's severe weather involved a derecho – a rare widespread windstorm associated with a line of thunderstorms – that developed near Sarnia, Ont., and moved northeastward across the province.
The storm toppled trees, downed power lines and caused extensive property damage in some areas.
Tens of thousands of Ontario residents are still without power as restoration efforts continue.
Hydro One said Thursday that about 68,800 customers are still in the dark, with those in the Bancroft, Perth and Tweed regions expected to be without power for several days.
Hydro Ottawa said some 45,000 customers are still without power but most are expected to have service restored by Friday.
Peterborough was the latest community in Ontario to declare a state of emergency after the storm hit on Saturday. Residents in the area are being asked to avoid unnecessary travel to make it easier for emergency services to respond to calls for assistance with downed trees and power lines.
The communities of Uxbridge, northeast of Toronto, as well as the Township of Greater Madawaska, and Clarence-Rockland also declared states of emergency.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.
