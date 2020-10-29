VAUGHAN, Ont. - Health officials north of Toronto say 46 cases of COVID-19 have now been linked to a large wedding.
York Region Public Health says the wedding took place at an event centre in Vaughan, Ont., over two days earlier this month, and more than 100 people were in attendance.
Officials say they were notified of the first confirmed case associated with the wedding on Monday.
They've since identified 46 in total, the majority of them in Peel Region, west of Toronto.
Anyone who attended is asked to self-isolate until next Monday — two weeks following the date of the wedding.
Dr. Alanna Fitzgerald-Husek, York Region's associate medical officer of health, said the number of attendees was more than the provincial limit in place at the time, and charges are possible.
"We are currently discussing the matter internally and reviewing charges that could be laid," said Fitzgerald-Husek.
The venue, Avani Event Centre, said it has closed its doors for a "deep cleaning and sanitization by a third-party cleaning firm."
"We have always strictly adhered to and enforced all public health guidelines and safety protocols since the start of the pandemic and continue to do so," director of operations Marco Ursomarzo said in an email.
This is the second time in as many months that a large wedding has been linked to an outbreak of COVID-19 in York Region.
Fitzgerald-Husek said 47 cases have been linked to that earlier wedding, which included four events over the last weekend in August.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2020.
