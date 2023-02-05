Toronto police say an alleged hit-and-run that left one man dead in the city's east end is now being treated as a homicide.
They say officers were called to the intersection of Danforth and Woodbine Avenues shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday after reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Police allege the driver took off after the collision.
A male pedestrian was found with life-threatening injuries.
He was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Police offered no details as to what led them to classify the man's death as a homicide but are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.
