The Waterloo Regional Police says they are concerned for the well-being of a one-year-old girl.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Naveah Sharpe.
She was last seen with 26-year-old Cody Sharpe in a black 2011 Honda Accord leaving the Onward Avenue area of Kitchener.
Naveah has brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and white tights and may be carrying an "Elf" doll.
Anyone with information on Naveah's whereabouts is asked to call Waterloo police or 911.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2022.
