Toronto police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with an attack that left a man dead earlier this week.
Police say the victim, identified as 54-year-old Douglas James MacDonald, was chased by a suspect on Tuesday evening on Sherbourne Street near Queen Street East and the fell to the ground.
Police say the suspect allegedly attacked the victim in the middle of the roadway and MacDonald was subsequently struck by a passing vehicle.
First responders found the victim in the middle of the street and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police announced an arrest in the case on Sunday.
A 19-year-old man now faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the incident.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 20, 2023.
