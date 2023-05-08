The Ontario government says a beluga whale and a bottlenose dolphin at Marineland have died.
The Ministry of the Solicitor General says the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction informed the province about the deaths.
A ministry spokesman says necropsies have been conducted by professionals retained by Marineland as required under regulations.
Marineland did not immediately return a request for comment, but told the Niagara Falls Review that Sonar, a dolphin, and Kodiak, a beluga, died last week.
The deaths come two months after Kiska, Canada's last remaining captive killer whale, died at the park.
Ontario's Animal Welfare Services team of anti-cruelty officers have been engaged in an active inspection of Marineland for the past three years.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2023.
