INNISFIL, Ont. - The bodies of two police officers who died in a shooting inside a home in Innisfil, Ont., will be brought to Barrie, Ont., today.
The South Simcoe Police Service says members of the public are welcome to watch the procession for Const. Morgan Russell, 54, and Const. Devon Northrup, 33, from overpasses on Highway 401 and Highway 400.
The procession left the chief coroner's office in Toronto at 9 a.m.
Police cruisers from the South Simcoe Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police and York Regional Police are joining the escort.
The South Simcoe Police Service says the planning for a full police funeral for the two officers is underway.
Meanwhile, Ontario's police watchdog says an autopsy for a 22-year-old man who also died in the shooting is set to take place today.
The province's Special Investigations Unit said Thursday the two officers who died responding to a disturbance call Tuesday night at the Innisfil home did not draw their firearms before they were shot.
The SIU had said a day earlier that there was an "exchange of gunfire" between the two officers and the young man, but on Thursday it said a third officer had been involved.
The SIU did not name the young man, but a source close to the investigation -- who was not authorized to speak publicly -- has identified him as Chris Doncaster.
The Town of Innisfil has invited community members to sign books of condolences set up at town hall for the two officers.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
