TORONTO - Police say two teen boys are facing charges and a knife has been recovered after a stabbing at an east Toronto mall.
Investigators say officers were called to the Scarborough Town Centre around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a stabbing.
They say a fight broke out between two groups inside the mall and two young men aged 19 and 20 were injured.
Police had previously said three people were wounded in the fight.
A 14-year-old boy is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous.
A 16-year-old boy is charged with the same offences and several others.
Police say many people were involved in the fight and many others were present in the mall at the time, and are urging anyone with information on the incident to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.