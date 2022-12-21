VAUGHAN, Ont. - Family members of the victims of a deadly condo shooting north of Toronto joined friends of those who died and shocked community members Wednesday night to honour their loved ones' memories at a candlelight vigil.
Dozens of people holding candles and flowers gathered outside the city hall in Vaughan, Ont., to pay their respects.
Police have identified the victims as Rita Camilleri, Vittorio Panza, Russell Manock, Helen Manock, and Naveed Dada. Doreen Di Nino's husband has identified her as the lone survivor of the Sunday night shootings and said she is resting in hospital after emergency surgery.
While the families did not want to speak, they listened to the tributes and condolences from community leaders, such as Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca and Pastor Jason Cleugh from Maple Community Church.
"Please remember, you are the light of your loved one," Cleugh said, addressing the families.
"Please let your light shine and their memory will live through you. Speak wonderful things of them at this Christmas season. This holiday season, remember them, be thankful for them. We are thankful they are part of our community."
York Regional Police have said a 73-year-old man who was in a lengthy dispute with his condo board killed three board members and two of their partners before he was shot dead by an officer.
Lucy Derasmo, holding a candle, said she was good friends with Camilleri and Panza. When she heard the news of the shooting she texted several people she knows who live in that condo complex, but Camilleri was the only one who didn't respond.
"Rita was a very outgoing, very generous, very sweet, soft-spoken woman -- a really compassionate soul," Derasmo said.
"She took really good care of Vittorio. They had a really good love connection and loved dancing, loved parties like fundraisers, dinner dances. We were just at a dinner dance about three weeks ago together."
Other attendees, such as Danny Montesano, didn't know anyone involved, but still felt compelled to attend the vigil.
"I just came to give whatever I can do to help out to support families," he said. "I was so shocked ... I don't believe this."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.
