Mayors in parts of eastern Ontario hit by a tornado say the resilience of their rural communities is on display this week as they recover from the third major storm in nearly two months.
Environment Canada confirmed that at least one tornado touched down in an area north of Belleville, Ont., on Sunday night as severe thunderstorms swept through parts of the province.
Tweed Mayor Jo-Anne Albert says she hasn't heard of anyone being significantly injured in her municipality, where she declared a state of emergency in response to the storm, but there have been reports of property damage.
Mayor Loyde Blackburn in neighbouring Madoc Township says some locals have joined emergency crews in helping to clear downed trees off roads.
Both mayors say their communities are coming together to help recovery efforts once more.
A rare and deadly windstorm left many in the region without power for days after it swept across Ontario in late May, and the area was hit hard again by a supercell thunderstorm in mid-June.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2022.
