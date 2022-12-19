VAUGHAN, Ont. - Five people who were shot dead at a Toronto-area condo were found in different units in the building, a source close to the investigation said Monday.
The suspected gunman, who was shot dead by police, also lived in the building, said the source who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Ontario's police watchdog has said the gunman suspected in the Sunday night shooting at the Vaughan, Ont., condo was a 73-year-old man who was shot dead by a York Regional Police officer.
"There was an interaction between an officer and the armed man in the building. The officer fired his gun and struck the man," the SIU wrote in a statement. "Paramedics were called and the man was pronounced deceased at the scene."
Police had responded to reports of an active shooter around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and were met at the condo with a "horrendous scene," Chief Jim MacSween said in a late-night news conference. Five people were found dead in the building and a sixth was taken to hospital.
About 15 police cars and a large forensic identification truck remained outside the highrise Monday morning. The main entrance to the building was taped off.
"It's just shocking to be honest," said Jordan Bennett, a building resident who went out to get food Sunday night and returned to find a heavy police presence at the building.
"I feel pretty safe here so I'm pretty shocked to hear something like this happened."
Speaking to reporters Monday morning, Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca called the shooting a "horrific act" and offered condolences to the victims' families.
"I know that we all sincerely hope for a speedy recovery for the individual who was wounded, who we believe is recovering," Del Duca said.
"And I want to thank all of our brave first responders for the work that they did yesterday to secure what I know must have been a very difficult situation."
Police said their investigation is active and ongoing, while the SIU said six investigators, including two in forensics, have been assigned to probe the police response.
The SIU is called to investigate when police conduct may have resulted in death or serious injury. The civilian oversight agency said a post-mortem on the suspected gunman was scheduled for Tuesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.
