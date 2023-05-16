TORONTO - The construction consortium building a delayed midtown Toronto light rail transit line intends to launch a legal challenge over the project, Ontario's transit agency said Tuesday.
Metrolinx, the provincial agency, said it was informed Monday night by Crosslinx Transit Solutions that the consortium intends to litigate over the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project and stop working with the Toronto Transit Commission.
Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster called it an "unacceptable delay tactic."
"While Metrolinx is driving and supporting CTS to complete the project, CTS is looking for new ways to make financial claims," Verster wrote in a statement.
He said last month that the project, under construction since 2011, was plagued by 260 quality issues.
There remains no projected opening date.
Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said Crosslinx was supposed to provide Metrolinx with a credible schedule to completion this week, but instead told her they were going to court Tuesday to file their lawsuit.
Construction on the line remains ongoing, Mulroney said.
She said Crosslinx is alleging Metrolinx does not have an operating agreement in place with the TTC, a claim she called "untrue."
"The TTC has been at the table since the beginning," she said at Queen's Park. "The TTC needs a system that's safe for its operators to test and that's what this is about."
Crosslinx and the TTC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Verster said Crosslinx is responsible for delay costs and Metrolinx is already withholding "significant payments for poor performance."
In late April, Verster said the track itself was outside of specifications and testing and commissioning was behind schedule.
Mulroney said the Eglinton LRT contract, signed more than a decade ago, has "given us pause."
"It was one big contract," she said. "If you look at what we've done on the Ontario line, we've broken it up into smaller packages that are more manageable in terms of the risk the companies take on."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.
