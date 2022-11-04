TORONTO - Ontario education workers are hitting the picket lines this morning in the first day of an illegal strike and the education minister says he is taking them to the Ontario Labour Relations Board.
Education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees' are picketing at politicians' offices today, including hundreds who are outside the education minister's constituency office in Vaughan, Ont., along with a large protest planned for the legislature, where hundreds of people are already gathering on the lawn.
A day earlier, the Progressive Conservative government enacted a law imposing a contract on the 55,000 CUPE workers and banned them from striking.
But they have said they plan an indefinite strike anyway and have urged parents to make alternate arrangements into next week.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government filed a submission to the labour board immediately following the passage of the legislation last night and proceedings are continuing today.
The law sets out fines for violating a prohibition on strikes for the life of the agreement of up to $4,000 per employee per day, while there are fines of up to $500,000 for the union.
CUPE plans to fight the fines, but at the end of the day, the union has said if it has to pay, it will pay. CUPE leaders have previously suggested that the union is looking for outside financial help from other labour groups.
Many school boards across the province, including the Toronto District School Board, have said schools will be closed during a strike, while others plan to move to remote learning. Several have not yet outlined plans for next week, should the strike go on that long.
The Ministry of Education has urged school boards to "implement contingency plans, where every effort is made to keep schools open for as many children as possible" and otherwise "must support students in a speedy transition to remote learning."
The government originally offered raises of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all others, but Lecce said the new, imposed four-year deal would give 2.5 per cent annual raises to workers making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent raises for all others.
CUPE has said that framing is not accurate because the raises actually depend on hourly wages and pay scales, so the majority of workers who earn less than $43,000 in a year wouldn't get 2.5 per cent.
CUPE has said its workers, who make on average $39,000 a year, are generally the lowest paid in schools and had been seeking annual salary increases of 11.7 per cent.
The union said it cut its wage proposal by more than half in a counter-offer it gave the government Tuesday night and made "substantial" moves in other areas as well. However, the government said it would not negotiate unless CUPE cancelled the strike.
Members of many other unions are set to join CUPE members on the picket lines.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.
