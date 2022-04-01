Toronto police say a driver had what appeared to be a seizure behind the wheel, then got back in his car and crashed on Thursday evening, killing himself and two pedestrians.
The collision on Lakeshore Boulevard West – a major arterial road along Toronto's waterfront – happened during the evening rush.
Police say the 36-year-old man crashed into a parked van when he had the seizure, and people in the area smashed through his window to try to help, as he was unresponsive.
They say the man – who they say was subject to a Canada-wide Criminal Code driving prohibition and a provincial driver's licence medical suspension – later re-entered his vehicle and drove away.
Police say his speeding car then struck a 75-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman who were crossing the street, before crashing into a flatbed trailer.
All three died at the scene.
Police are asking witnesses of either crash to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.