TORONTO - One man is in hospital following an early stabbing north of Toronto's Corso Italia neighbourhood.
Police were called to the Dufferin St. and Rogers Rd. area shortly after 2 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds in front of a building.
He was taken to hospital.
No suspect details have been released.
Police are asking anyone with information to please contact them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.