AJAX, Ont. - Eight people were injured in two separate shootings in the Greater Toronto Area late Sunday and early Monday morning, including six people shot at a restaurant in Ajax, Ont.
The Ajax shooting took place during a barbecue at 154 Harwood Ave. at 1:20 a.m. Monday, Durham Regional police said.
Staff Sgt. Tony Romano said the victims were three adult males and three adult females. One victim is in critical condition and undergoing surgery, and the other five sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Det. Kristy Mackinnon said the barbecue had been advertised online and was well attended.
"We know that there was a lot of people in attendance, so we're hoping that some individuals who were here would be able to come forward with some more information for us to help us determine exactly what happened," Mackinnon said.
Police did not provide a description of the suspect, who fled in a dark-coloured, four-door vehicle. Officers on scene were not able to provide information about whether the suspect and victims knew each other.
The force's forensics identification unit is processing the scene.
Meanwhile, Peel Regional Police said two people were transported to hospital following a shooting late Sunday night in Mississauga, near Pearson International Airport.
Police said they responded to reports of gunshots at 11:43 p.m. near Northwest Drive and Airway Drive and located two males with injuries, who were transported to a trauma centre.
One of the victims was initially in critical condition, but both victims are now stable.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.