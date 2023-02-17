TORONTO - John Tory is finalizing his transition plans and handing over his mayoral powers, telling Toronto city councillors he will remain an "engaged" and "contributing citizen" after he steps down.
In a memo to councillors Friday morning, Tory says to "ensure good governance" the city manager will get the delegated authority to hire most senior officials and amend the city's organizational structure.
Council will get the authority to hire deputy city managers and the city solicitor, as part of what Tory's office is calling a standard transition process.
The 68-year-old mayor shocked the city with an announcement a week ago that he had an "inappropriate relationship" with someone who used to work on his staff and said he'd be stepping down.
Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie is set to assume some mayoral powers at 5 p.m., when Tory's resignation takes effect.
Tory stayed on to see his budget approved by council this week, writing in Friday's memo it was "a reasonably good example of working together in challenging circumstances."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2023.
