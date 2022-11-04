TORONTO - A fog advisory for much of southern Ontario has ended after more than a day of near-zero visibility in some areas.
Toronto, Hamilton, Durham Region and Peterborough were among the areas that had been under the advisory.
Environment Canada had most recently warned of near-zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions for those regions Friday morning.
It recommended drivers to slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to brake when they are driving in foggy conditions.
The agency issued similar fog advisories on Thursday for much of southern Ontario and some parts of northern Ontario.
Fog patches had moved inland from Lake Ontario Thursday afternoon and worsened in the evening.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.
