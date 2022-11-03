TORONTO - A fog advisory remains in effect for some parts of the Greater Toronto Area, with Environment Canada warning of near-zero visibility and hazardous driving conditions.
The agency says fog patches are expected to remain along Lake Ontario Thursday afternoon and worsen in the evening as they move inland.
Toronto, Pickering, Oshawa and the southern Durham Region are all under the advisory.
Environment Canada says visibility may be "significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero."
It recommends drivers slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to brake.
The agency issued similar warnings earlier in the day for much of southern Ontario and some parts of northern Ontario, most of which have since lifted.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.
