A food delivery driver who was the victim of a violent carjacking in the Greater Toronto Area has died from his injuries and police are searching for suspects.
Peel Region police say 24-year-old Gurvinder Nath, a Brampton, Ont., resident, died five days after the attack that took place this month.
Police say Nath was working as a food delivery driver in Mississauga, Ont., and had arrived at a delivery address on July 9 when he was confronted by an unknown group.
They say a physical altercation took place, after which the group drove away in Nath's vehicle and left him by the side of the road with life-threatening injuries.
Police say Nath was taken to a trauma centre, where he died last Friday.
Investigators are searching for suspects and are asking anyone with information on what happened to contact police.
A GoFundMe page says Nath was an international student from India, and more than $50,000 has been raised so far to send his body back to his loved ones.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18 2023
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.