PETERBOROUGH, Ont. - Ontario Provincial Police say four people have died in a head-on crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV on Highway 7 east of Peterborough.
One person has been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said in a release Tuesday that the collision happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Highway 7 near Drummond Line.
Highway 7 is closed between Keene Road and Heritage Line while police investigate the cause of the crash.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2022.
