TORONTO - Four teen boys are facing a total of 40 criminal charges after they allegedly robbed a precious metals store in Toronto last month.
York Regional Police say three masked suspects entered the store after 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 while a fourth suspect waited in a car nearby.
They say a police unit was in the area investigating the same suspects and was able to arrest them following the robbery after a brief chase.
Officers seized a loaded handgun and recovered nearly $1.3 million worth of gold and silver, which has been returned to the store.
Police say two 15-year-old boys and two 17-year-old boys were arrested.
Investigators say the teens face 40 criminal charges, including robbery with a firearm, possession of a loaded restricted firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2023.
