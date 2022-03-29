Five family members who died in a Brampton, Ont., house fire are being remembered by loved ones as "beautiful souls" as funds are raised to cover their funeral costs.
A father, mother and their three children were killed when their home caught fire early Monday morning. A family member identified them as Nazir Ali, 28, his wife Raven Alisha Ali-O’Dea, 29, and their three young children – seven-year-old Layla Rose Ali-O’Dea, eight-year-old Jayden Prince Ali-O’Dea, and 10-year-old Alia Marilyn Ali-O’Dea.
Ali's sister, Bismah Fatimah Ali, launched an online GoFundMe campaign for the family on which she described her brother and his wife as "two of the most amazing young people, who dedicated their lives to their children."
She called their three children "little angels" who were their grandparents' "pride and joy," adding that their smiles could light up a room.
"As a family, we are devastated to lose two generations in a blink of an eye. Our homes are broken as we mourn a loss that we can never replace," she wrote on the fundraiser page.
"We are extremely grateful for the support from our communities and their leaders. We are also very thankful for the valiant effort made by the fire/police/paramedics to keep our family whole."
All proceeds of the GoFundMe, which had raised more than $3,000 as of Tuesday afternoon, will go towards funeral arrangements and memorial costs, the fundraiser page said.
Speaking to reporters in front of the home Monday, Brampton Fire Chief Bill Boyes said crews were met with heavy smoke and flames when they arrived on the scene of the fire around 2 a.m. on Monday. He added that firefighters risked their lives to go in to try to rescue the family.
"Unfortunately, it was a terrible outcome," Boyes said.
Raven Alisha Ali-O’Dea's mother, who lived with the family in the home, was taken to a trauma centre after the fire and was in critical condition.
Two tenants who lived in the basement of the home were able to get out without any injuries.
The Office of the Fire Marshal, Peel Regional Police and Brampton Fire and Emergency Services are currently investigating the origin, cause and circumstances of the fatal fire, which comes two months after another house fire took the lives of three brothers in Brampton, Ont.
On Tuesday, the Peel District School Board said it was "deeply saddened" by the loss of three of its students, while noting that mental health and well-being supports would be available for staff and students.
"This tragedy has affected our entire PDSB community," the board said in a tweet.
"Support is available for students & staff during this difficult time."
Bismah Fatimah Ali said her family will share more information about the funeral services for friends and family to pay their respects in the next few days.
"Hold the ones you love close to you, be grateful for waking up. You are not promised tomorrow," she wrote on the fundraiser page.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2022.
